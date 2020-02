CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

BARELY 24 hours after club secretary Davies Twininge confirmed that Mwenya Chipepo had been fired as Prison Leopards coach and replaced by Willie Chama, the National Division One side have backtracked on the decision.

Club media officer Brian Mooya said yesterday that Chipepo is still Prison head coach with Mulife Sitali and William Chinyama as his assistants.