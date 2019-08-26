No price controls

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE is no re-introduction of maize price controls because Government is still implementing the market liberalisation policy, Minister of Agriculture Michael Katambo has said.

Mr Katambo is shocked that Zambia National Farmers’ Union (ZNFU) president Jervis Zimba has accused Government of setting price controls when the proposal to sell a 50 kilogramme bag of maize at K130 came from the private sector itself.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/