No presidential candidate

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Saboi Imboela-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) faction will not field a presidential candidate in the August 12 general elections, but instead support the candidature of President Edgar Lungu.

The NDC has initiated talks for a possible alliance with the PF.

While the Ms Imboela-led group has resolved to rally behind President Lungu, the Josephs Akafumba-led NDC faction has reaffirmed its commitment to the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance.

On Thursday, Chishimba Kambwili resigned as NDC president to rejoin the PF, leaving the leadership mantle with Ms Imboela, who is interim president.

Ms Imboela said in an interview yesterday that the NDC has resolved to support President Lungu in the