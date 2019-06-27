No power cuts to critical institutions – Nkhuwa

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa says recent power cuts experienced at some clinics and hospitals are as a result of construction workers inadvertently cutting supply cables, and not the scheduled load-shedding.

Responding to questions by journalists on why load-shedding is being extended to essential institutions such as hospitals during a media briefing on Tuesday, Mr Nkhuwa said Government does not cut power to critical institutions such as hospitals. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/