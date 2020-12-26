‘No politician worth dying for’

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE,

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

NO POLITICIAN is worth dying for, and so Zambians should not engage in violence, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has advised.

Mrs Sumaili said the killing of a State prosecutor and a political cadre on Wednesday should never happen again.

During a political procession by United Party for National Development (UPND) members when their party president Hakainde Hichilema was being interrogated by police over a property he is believed to have acquired dubiously, two people were shot dead.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Mrs Sumaili said Zambia is a Christian nation where such incidents should not happen.