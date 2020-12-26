No politician is worth another’s life

NO POLITICIAN is worth dying for and we should not allow violence or bloodshed to take root in Zambia, Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili has said.

Mrs Sumaili could not have put this message any better.

The message comes in the wake of the unfortunate event in which two lives were lost recently, including that of a United Party for National Development (UPND) cadre.

The UPND cadre met his fate when he went to offer solidarity to his party President, who was called for questioning by the police.

It is indeed saddening that life was lost when it could have been preserved.

While we condemn in the strongest terms the killing of the two people because of the sanctity of life and its irreplaceable nature, we also believe that the mayhem that prevailed on that day could have been avoided altogether.

There was no need for cadres to show up in huge numbers when their leader was called in his personal capacity.

This is especially that cadres were advised not to do so, as was the case during Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya’s court hearings.

Of course the rationale behind barring cadres from attending court hearings and police questioning of their leaders is to prevent lawlessness, which is always highly probable where cadres are gathered. Such gatherings also create unnecessary inconveniences for road users and the public.

From what has been going on in the political space and the number of cadres dying, it can be deduced that many of these political supporters have not put a premium value on their lives.

Honestly, why should people lose their lives because of supporting a political leader?

As rightly observed by Mrs Sumaili, surely no-one is worth dying for.

We know that President Edgar Lungu has also said this time and again that no politician is worth dying for, not even himself.

This is one message that needs to be inculcated deeply in the minds of all political cadres.

As rightly noted by Mrs Sumaili, it is sad that political party leaders are engaging youths to be in the front line of fighting their battles.

What is even more saddening is that youths have allowed themselves to be used by politicians to advance their political agendas at the expense of their own lives.

For how long and how many lives shall continue to be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency?

Youths must rise up and say no to political violence and other engagements that put their lives at risk.

While political cadres take the front row in political battles, the politicians and their families are nowhere near.

They and their families keep safe because they value their lives.

It is time for youths to also value their lives and desist from being used as sacrificial lambs in the political battles.

Youths must understand that no politician is worth their lives no matter how popular.

Cadres – instead of engaging in political violence and other harmful activities – can do better by being campaign agents who sell the manifestos of the parties they belong to.

In fact there is urgent need for complete mindset change among cadres on how best they can support the political parties they belong to.

Violence has never been and will never be a campaign tool. If anything, political violence by cadres puts the party represented in bad light. This is why political leaders should take responsibility and put their houses in order.

Politicians must value life and ensure that they do not put their supporters in harm’s way. If cadres die now, who is going to vote for them in 2021?

Whichever perspective one takes, there can be no justification for loss of life on political grounds.

Politicians have the responsibility to create a harmonious environment where all political players can compete fairly on the basis of ideologies and manifestos.

Needless to say political violence has no place in the modern-day politics. It belongs to the Stone Age.

Going forward, it is hoped that lessons have been learnt from lives lost so far. Politicians should value the lives of their supporters by prioritising their safety.

It is also hoped that cadres will understand the simple message that no politician is worth dying for.