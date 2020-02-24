DIANA CHIPEPO, MTN Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka
NAPSA 2 ZESCO 1
AFTER struggling for most part of the second round, Napsa Stars finally pulled a huge surprise, beating star-studded Zesco United in a Week 25 Super Division match yesterday to put their hopes of finishing in the top four back on the track.
"It is just a matter of concentration to keep the momentum. The boys have done a good job," Napsa coach Mohammed Fathy said after the match.
No ‘pension’ for Zesco
DIANA CHIPEPO, MTN Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka