No ‘pension’ for Zesco

DIANA CHIPEPO, MTN Woodlands Stadium, Lusaka

NAPSA 2 ZESCO 1

AFTER struggling for most part of the second round, Napsa Stars finally pulled a huge surprise, beating star-studded Zesco United in a Week 25 Super Division match yesterday to put their hopes of finishing in the top four back on the track.

"It is just a matter of concentration to keep the momentum. The boys have done a good job," Napsa coach Mohammed Fathy said after the match.