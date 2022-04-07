‘No party regalia at Kuomboka’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE should be no political party regalia during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony, which starts today and gets to its peak on Saturday, the organising committee has advised.

Organising committee treasurer Raphael Mabenga, who is also Induna Saywa, said in an interview yesterday that people wishing to attend the ceremony should not wear political regalia because Kuomboka cuts across the political divide.

“I wish to emphasise that we do not want any political regalia and, further, people should mask up because of COVID-19,” Induna Saywa said.

He said Kuomboka ceremony means a lot to the Lozi and all Zambians who embrace culture, especially that it has not taken place the last three years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Induna Saywa said for about four days, business has boomed in Mongu and surrounding towns, adding that it is the only time people make money and the country’s tourism profile goes up.

He encouraged people who will attend the ceremony to also take time to sample other tourist attractions and heritage sites like the