No-one should die of hunger

THIS year Zambia is grappling with a situation of serious food shortage in scores of districts due to the low rainfall they received in the last rainy season.

Records show that 70 districts out of the 116 have been adversely affected by low yields and they will need to be assisted from the national reserves to fend off starvation.

There is no doubt that this is a serious matter that calls for serious action. This seriousness is reflected in Government and some interest groups such as non-governmental organisations pointing out the need to help the needy.

Some of the interest groups have called for a declaration of a crisis, which would entail seeking external help to supplement local efforts being made to provide relief food.

While it is generally agreed that for many Zambians the need for food is dire, it is evidently premature to declare a crisis.

Some Zambians, as individuals or as organisations, seem to have a propensity for declaration of crisis at every opportunity. Let’s not exaggerate situations.

This though does not in any way mean that the need to provide food is a small matter that can be resolved by the click of fingers. Far from it. It is a matter that calls for concerted and well-coordinated efforts to prevent or curb hunger.

Fortunately, Government is constantly on top of the challenge. Through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in the office of the Vice-President, there has been close monitoring of the situation across the country.

More importantly, action is already being taken to alleviate hunger. The DMMU is distributing the relief food to the most dire districts, using Zambia’s own resources.

What is of greater relief is the assurance by Vice-President Inonge Wina that no-one will die of hunger in the affected areas.

This assurance was made in Parliament to dispel the notion that Zambia is in a food crisis. She said Zambia has enough food in its reserves to cater for those in need of this support.

It is true that Zambia’s maize production has reduced, but the projected harvest is still above the annual consumption.

Projections are that 2019 maize production has reduced by 16 percent from last year’s 2.39 million tonnes to about 2 million tonnes. The total required annual maize grain consumption is 1,961,357 metric tonnes.

Further comfort is in the fact that by last month, Zambia had 474,515 tonnes carry-over stocks of maize in strategic reserves. Therefore, indeed, where is the crisis?

Zambia can, however, not sit back and assume this situation cannot change for the worse. The country must constantly be alive to change situations and be ready for whatever challenge that is thrown at it.

It is, therefore, commendable that while Government is keeping tabs on the hunger situation, partners such as the Catholic Church are not only talking about the challenge, but is also practical about helping those in need of help.

Last week, the Catholic Bishops said they were targeting to spend more than US$9.4 million on 42,000 households which have been affected by a poor harvest.

According to the bishops, Southern, Western, Lusaka, Eastern, Central and Luapula are the provinces which have been affected by the prolonged dry spell experienced in the last farming season.

The Catholics further stated that their assessment of the affected areas shows that 79 percent of the crops were affected by drought, 13 percent by floods while four percent were affected by both drought and floods.

At times like these, it is important to harmonise information and efforts so that anyone who wants to make a decision and act does so from an informed point of view.

Both Government and the Catholic Bishops have the same goal, that is to save life and protect the dignity of those who are affected by the hunger situation.

In view of this, the sharing of information becomes cardinal to promote harmony and unity and foster a partnership aimed at achieving a common goal. It is also important in preventing duplication of efforts and resources.

It is comforting to see that those affected by hunger are being helped and we pray that indeed no-one dies of hunger.