NO-ONE SAFE

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

WHAT started as an isolated health problem in the Chinese city of Wuhan over three months ago now has the entire globe in its grip, affecting economies and changing the way people interact.

The coronavirus (Covid-19), which has now claimed 5,000 lives and infected over 130,000 people across the globe, has now been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Although the virus has been slow in entering Africa – which has left scientists baffled – Zambia has been put on high alert for any possible infection