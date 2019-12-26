No Olympiads, it’s fine for Kayonde

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IT APPEARS the disappointment of missing out of the Russia-bound national team has not gotten the better of International Master Andrew Kayonde, who managed to win the 2020 Boot Camp Christmas Tournament in Lusaka.

Last week, the Chess Federation of Zambia announced a 10-member team that will represent the country at the Olympiads slated for Moscow next August but with the national champion missing out.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/