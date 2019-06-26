No new region in Southern, says PS

CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

THE Southern Province administration will not entertain calls by Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama and some traditional leaders to delimitate the province as their wishes do not represent the interests of the majority.

Recently, Mr Kanyama issued a statement calling on President Edgar Lungu to consider splitting valley districts of Southern Province to create another region.

The district commissioner said the exercise will increase flow of information and, above all, accelerate development to districts in the new province. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/