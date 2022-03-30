No need to evacuate Zambian students in Russia

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE security situation in Russia is currently calm, hence there is no need to evacuate the 711 Zambians from that country, Parliament heard yesterday.

Giving an update on the welfare of Zambian students in Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo says people are going about their daily business normally in that country.

Mr Kakubo said mediation efforts in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have increased, and everyone is hopeful for a peaceful and speedy outcome.

There are 555 Zambian government-sponsored students and 156 known self-sponsored scholars in 49 cities in Russia.

The minister said sanctions imposed on Russia by some members of the international community have also affected Zambians.

Some of the sanctions are a ban on seven major Russian banks from using the CLICK TO READ MORE