No movement on Chipolopolo job yet

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is next month expected to reduce the over 50 applicants for the Chipolopolo coaching job to a 15-man shortlist.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says Football House could have done this sometime back but the hosting of the COSAFA Under-20 derailed them.

Kashala confirmed that former Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck, whom he called "our very own", is among the applicants for the job