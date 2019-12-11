MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is next month expected to reduce the over 50 applicants for the Chipolopolo coaching job to a 15-man shortlist.
FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says Football House could have done this sometime back but the hosting of the COSAFA Under-20 derailed them.
Kashala confirmed that former Chipolopolo coach Sven Vandenbroeck, whom he called “our very own”, is among the applicants for the job CLICK TO READ MORE
No movement on Chipolopolo job yet
