No more TPIN registration extension

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

AFTER numerous extensions aimed at ensuring that people register for the Tax Payer Identification Number (TPIN) and submit certificates to their respective banks, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says those who have not done what is required will have to deal with the consequences.

ZRA had set June 30 as the deadline for all bank account holders to get their TPINs and ensure that they submit certificates to their respective banks.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/