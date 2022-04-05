No more illegal bus stations, directs Nkombo

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Garry Nkombo has directed local authorities countrywide to restrain people from operating illegal bus stations and selling building materials in undesignated places.

Mr Nkombo said the illegalities cannot continue unabated.

He said this yesterday during a joint media briefing held with his counterpart from Ministry of Transport and Logistics ,Frank Tayali.

“My ministry has observed with utmost concern that public nuisance and complete abrogation of the laws have taken root in our communities and the country at large.

“Some of the public nuisance includes illegal taxi ranks and bus stations which have continued to mushroom countrywide and the selling of building materials such as timber, gravel and sand in undesignated places,” he said.

Mr Nkombo said bus-stops have been turned into bus stations and bus operators are now parking and loading along roads in the central business district.

He said traders selling building materials such as timber, gravel and sand along undesignated areas such as the Lusaka-Kafue, Great North, Mumbwa, Alick Nkhata roads and other areas are creating a road hazard and CLICK TO READ MORE