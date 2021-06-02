No more excuses

THE calls and words of caution are growing louder and bigger. It would be folly not to heed the advice that Zambia must abide by health regulations to stem the spread of the coronavirus as election campaigns heat up.

If you arrogantly choose to ignore Government’s caution, surely you should listen to what others are advising.

Among these is the Special representative of the United Nations Secretary General to the African Union, Hanna Tetteh. She has added her voice of caution and concern for political parties participating in the August 12 election to adhere to coronavirus preventive measures.

The UN envoy is concerned, and justifiably so, that if not well managed, the polls will lead to a spike in cases.

Transparency International Zambia executive director Maurice Nyambe has also added his concern to the list of those that see beyond August 12. He has urged political parties to heed guidance by police to provide health authorities with full details of mitigation measures they have instituted in holding public gatherings.

It is good that independent organisations such as UN and TIZ have added to the many voices on this matter, which borders on life and death and yet is being politicised.

We know that any advice to political parties to take precautionary measures is being taken as a political gimmick to disadvantage them during the campaign period, especially if such advice is coming from the ruling party.

The call by President Edgar Lungu for political parties to do away with huge rallies in view of COVID-19 was received with criticism by some political players, who accused the Head of State of wanting to disadvantage the opposition.

This is despite the fact the ruling party itself was not exempt to the call by the President to do away with huge rallies.

While there is a compromise for political parties to hold rallies but under strict adherence to COVID-19 regulations, the fact of the matter still remains the same – that the country risks a greater COVID-19 crisis if campaigns are not managed well.

It is common knowledge that the cold weather and crowds are catalysts to the spread of COVID-19 infections.

At this point no-one needs further education on the fact that huge crowds which characterise rallies are a recipe for the spread of COVID-19.

The electorate should not be used as a stepping stone for those that believe that the end justifies the means. In this era of various alternative means of communicating, rallies need not be the ultimate route. Especially not when lives are put at high risk.

There is no justification or excuse for insisting on having mammoth rallies.

It is illogical for politicians to be at peace with their decisions to expose people to the risk of death, yet claim to have a passion to serve people.

Politicians should ensure the safety of the voters even as they make efforts to market themselves to the electorate.

Electoral Commission of Zambia has offered guidance to political parties to devise safe ways of campaigning as opposed to rallies which have a huge potential to spread COVID-19.

Devising new and non-physical campaign strategies is not a matter of choice but a requirement under the new normal.

Politicians will do well to exploit print, electronic and social media in their efforts to reach as many people as possible. The public address system is also another safe but effective way political parties can sell their manifestoes, and particularly in rural areas. Moreover, it is not about the frenzy that goes with public rallies, this time around political parties should be more deliberate on ensuring that the message of what they intend to do if elected into office is more audible.

Above all, politicians, as leaders, are expected to exhibit exemplary behaviour void of selfish motives. In whose interest is hosting huge rallies that put the lives of ordinary people at risk? Certainly not in the interest of voters.