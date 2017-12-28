No more cheque payments

HONE SIAME, Lusaka

THE Ministry of Finance will no longer make treasury single account payments to suppliers of goods and services who make manually-generated purchase orders.

Accountant-General Dick Sichembe says the treasury single account, which the ministry has been implementing since 2015, is a system used to electronically transfer payments to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Dr Sichembe said effective January 2018, manually-generated local purchase orders (LPOs) will not be entertained for treasury single account payments.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/