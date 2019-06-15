No medals, no funding, says Mawere

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere says Government has cut funding to sports associations and athletes that have not brought medals to the country as part of implementing austerity measures.

Mawere said in Lusaka on Thursday that austerity measures are being implemented in all the ministries and that his ministry has decided to suspend funding to associations that fail to perform.