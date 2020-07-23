No mask, not at wedding

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ORGANISERS of events like kitchen parties and weddings should not allow people to attend their functions without wearing face masks, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has said.

And Zambia’s tally of coronavirus cases is now over 3,500 after the country recorded 197 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Government’s efforts to fight the pandemic has also not been in vain as 49 more patients have been discharged from isolation facilities, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 1,677.

Updating the nation on COVID-19 yesterday, Dr Chilufya said 19 patients are on oxygen at CLICK TO READ MORE