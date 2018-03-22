No life lost in UTH outage

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Health Chitalu Chilufya says no life was lost at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), which experienced power outage on Sunday.

Dr Chilufya said investigations into the matter have revealed that the power outage was due to maintenance at the facility’s main substation.

He told Parliament in a ministerial statement yesterday that Zesco Limited exceeded its planned maintenance time frame.