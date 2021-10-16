‘No invisible hand in public media’

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

WHILE emphasising no Government interference in the editorial affairs of public media institutions, Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has challenged Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail management to expand their market share. Ms Kasanda said the two public newspapers should find alternative sources of income to increase revenue and improve conditions of service for employees. She said this yesterday when she toured the two institutions.

"Looking at the fact that the Times of Zambia and Zambia Daily Mail we have not been doing very well as institutions, you have got a high debt that we need to deal with. "And looking at that high debt that we have accumulated as institutions, I think it is prudent that we need to grow our market share and by growing the market share, we need to have a change of mindset," she said. Ms Kasanda said the two institutions have not been generating the much-needed income. "We cannot run the business as usual, we need to change the way we are working. This is an institution that needs to make money, how else are we going to pay salaries?" Ms Kasanda said. She said the ministry is waiting for a report from management of the two institutions on the directive issued that all employees of both companies should possess minimum qualifications for positions they currently hold. "We want everybody to be professional," Ms Kasanda said. She assured the public media of their freedom and