No graduation without attachment

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola

GOVERNMENT says any student who does not undertake attachment or community work during training will not graduate.

Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has also directed learning institutions across the country to ensure that learners undertake industrial attachment or community work as a requirement for graduation.

She said industrialisation and diversification will only be achieved if majority of students focus on doing their practicals instead of theory.

Professor Luo said Government is revolutionising the education sector and cannot continue training students only in theory.

“It is now a must. Nobody will graduate from any institution in Zambia unless they have done attachment and community work. That is a policy position of the ministry as we want to change the status quo of education in READ MORE