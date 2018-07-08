News

No graduation without attachment

July 8, 2018
THOMAS Maleka (in gown) receiving the principal’s first prize for emerging best student in heavy duty mechanics - auto during the 26th Northern Technical College graduation ceremony in Ndola on Friday. Maleka received a heavy duty industrial tools box and a laptop. Looking on is Minister of Higher Education professor Nkandu Lou (left). PICTURE: STAFRANCE ZULU

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola
GOVERNMENT says any student who does not undertake attachment or community work during training will not graduate.
Minister of Higher Education Nkandu Luo has also directed learning institutions across the country to ensure that learners undertake industrial attachment or community work as a requirement for graduation.
She said industrialisation and diversification will only be achieved if majority of students focus on doing their practicals instead of theory.
Professor Luo said Government is revolutionising the education sector and cannot continue training students only in theory.
"It is now a must. Nobody will graduate from any institution in Zambia unless they have done attachment and community work. That is a policy position of the ministry as we want to change the status quo of education in

