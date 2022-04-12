No ghost worker found at Zesco

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH the human resource audit at Zesco still in force, no ghost worker has been identified so far.

Zesco board chairperson Vickson N’cube says after his appointment in December last year, he requested management to conduct a capital audit qualification to fish out ghost workers but so far, no-one has been singled.

In an interview yesterday, Mr N’cube said there has been a lot of speculation on the issue of ghost workers at Zesco but no-one has evidence to prove the allegations.

Mr N'cube wants people with evidence of existence of ghost workers at the power utility to inbox him on Facebook and he will verify the data with