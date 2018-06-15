No ghost arrests, says Lungu

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday said directives cannot be issued to law enforcement agencies to arrest hypothetical characters mentioned in the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) reports.The Head of State said it is unfair for some civil society organisations to demand, through social media platforms, that action be taken when the FIC report has not been thoroughly investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Speaking through his special assistant for press and public relations, Amos Chanda, before departure for a two-day private visit to Kenya, President Lungu said there is no official position from him to speak on the matter despite malicious allegations being made on social media platforms.