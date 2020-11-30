No forcing matter – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Kawambwa

POLITICIANS should not impose themselves on people ahead of next year’s elections because the electorate’s will shall prevail, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The President says it is the right of citizens to choose who they want to lead them, without being forced.

The head of State said this yesterday when he addressed congregants at United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Kawambwa East Consistory, St Luke’s congregation.

“No one should force you to vote for them. Choose who you want because it is your right.

“I have information of some people saying they will do whatever it takes to be in power. I think the people should be left to choose at CLICK TO READ MORE