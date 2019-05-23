No FAZ execs at meeting

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala says executive committee members will not attend today’s meeting that Minister of Sport Moses Mawere has called to chart the way forward on the country’s representative at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections.

On Tuesday, CAF executive committee member Kalusha Bwalya wrote to Kashala requesting that FAZ executive committee members be allowed to attend the meeting.