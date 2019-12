MATHEWS KABAMBA, Nkana Stadium, Kitwe

NKANA 1 NKWAZI 0

THEY say careful with what you wish for. After replacing Chris Kaunda with Dennis Makinka as coach with the explanation that they did not think he was the right man to take them to the promised land, fortunes at Nkwazi do not appear to be changing.

After yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Nkana, the Zambia Police-sponsored outfit stretched its winless run to 11 games.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/