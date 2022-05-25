No death penalty

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AS Zambia joins other African countries to commemorate Africa Freedom Day today, President Hakainde Hichilema has ended the death penalty as a show of respect for human life. Government will work with Parliament to run through this process as the country transitions from the death penalty and focuses on preserving and rehabilitating life, while still delivering justice for all.

Mr Hichilema said this last night when he addressed the nation on the eve of Africa Freedom Day. "The new dawn government has taken a decision, a big decision, to end the death penalty in our country," he said. "This is important and we believe in it. Countrymen and women, we appeal to the present generation to preserve and deepen our freedoms. We will not take the freedoms we already enjoy for granted, but we will hold them in trust for future generations. "Africa Freedom Day is a symbol of our collective commitment to secure a better future for all." The President urged Zambians to remember that freedom does not equate to criminality and doing so will not be allowed. Mr Hichilema said