No Constitution amendment, no change to constituencies – ECZ

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the current number of constituencies cannot be changed without first amending the Constitution.

In a statement availed to the Sunday Mail yesterday, ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said proposals to carry out a delimitation exercise can only be effected through amendment of the Constitution.

"In the event that the outcome of the delimitation exercise is to recommend an increase in the number of constituencies, from the current 156, this would require an amendment of Article 68(2) via the Constitutional Amendment Bill