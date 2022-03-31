‘No charcoal production in Luangwa, Rufunsa’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

LUANGWA and Rufunsa traditional leaders have called on Government and stakeholders to consider finding residents alternative sources of livelihood other than charcoal production.

They are concerned about the rate of deforestation in the two districts situated in Lusaka Province and want Government to come up with other income-generating activities for the people.

Senior headman Steward Phiri from Mpona in Luangwa said most of his subjects depend on charcoal production to sustain their lives.

Mr Phiri said the people need to be helped with activities such as fish farming because of the water bodies that are in the area.

“Lack of proper agricultural activities leads to charcoal production, but the citizens can be helped through the formation of cooperatives, fish farming and establishment of industries so that they have an alternative source of income,” he said recently during the Zambian Governance Foundation for Civil Society virtual meeting on sustainable energy policies, practice and solutions in rural CLICK TO READ MORE