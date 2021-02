MIKE MUGALA

Lusaka

A LOCAL court has dismissed a divorce petition by a man after it established that he did not pay bride price.

Lole Banda, of George Township, had sued his wife, Chila Namunyola, 34, for divorce based on an alleged confession by another man that she had an extra-marital affair with him.

In her ruling, Magistrate Harriet Mulenga dismissed the claim saying there was no proof of marriage because Banda did not pay bride price.