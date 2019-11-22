No big name so far

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

TWO Danish, two Romanians, a Frenchman, Brazilian and South African are among the coaches that have sent through their applications to Football House for the vacant Chipolopolo coaching job which the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) advertised last week.

With the salary pegged at US$10,000 per month, it is perhaps not a surprise that those applying for the job are not well-known names within the game despite holding the UEFA Pro Licence, a requirement set by FAZ, which effectively ruled out local coaches.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/