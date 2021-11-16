No backtracking on DCs

MWAPE MWENYA, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lusaka, Chipata

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says there is no reneging whatsoever on the position of district commissioner. Mr Mweetwa says UPND did not oppose the position of DC but was just opposed to the abuse of the office by those who held the position previously. The Southern Province Minister said in an interview that previous DCs were political cadres who were advancing political party aspirations instead of government programmes. “They were not doing reasonable government programmes. They concentrated on building their party and that is what we were fighting,” he said. “How can we have people getting tax-payers money but championing political party issues?” Mr Mweetwa said the new DCs have been advised to avoid raising the political antenna which may compromise their delivery of service. Panji Kaunda has commended the new dawn administration for not abolishing the DC position saying it plays an important role in the governance system of the country. “You can only appreciate the office of a District Commissioner if you live in a rural place like some of us who are in villages,” the son of first President Kenneth Kaunda said. “District Commissioners are eyes of the President and they help in resolving a lot of issues in rural places like Vubwi.”

