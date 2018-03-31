No amnesia for K’Millian

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

SINGER K’Millian was last Saturday the main performer at Club Amnesia in Lusaka where he gave his fans a good performance much to the satisfaction of those who may have thought that he is past his selling date.

K’Millian, who showcased his skill of singing live music by performing alongside a live band, made most of the people that were in attendance go wild.

Many people could not imagine that after going silent for a long time, K’Millian could still put up a splendid performance.

In truth though, he has not been entirely silent. It is only that he has not had a major hit for a while now. But he continues performing. In fact, one of his major performances was at the Stanbic Music Festival, which was headlined by Boyz II Men last year.

He remains a popular figure among fans.

At Club Amnesia, hordes of fans were capturing his performance on their phones.

On his part, K’Millian encouraged fans to sing along to some of his songs.

K’Millian is set to release a new album, which will be his fourteenth career effort.

Some of the titles of his albums are K’Millian, True Colours, My Music, Another Day, Escape, Triumph, My Life, Timeless, Another Day II, Home Again, Home Again II, Crossroads and Forever.