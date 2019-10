ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

NKWAZI coach Chris Kaunda yesterday became the fourth coach to be fired in the Super Division with the club saying they do not believe he is the right man to fulfil the club’s ambition of finishing in the top four.

Tenant Chembo (Buildcon), Chewe Mulenga (Lumwana) and Elijah Chikwanda (Mufulira Wanderers) have already been casualties despite the league being only in Week Nine.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/