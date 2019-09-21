Derbies galore: Nkwazi host Zanaco, KYSA Warriors, Buildcon Forest

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THREE derbies will be on display today when the Super Division enters round three while leaders and champions Zesco United will seek maintaining grip when they face winless Lumwana Radiants at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) host Kabwe Warriors at President’s Stadium while Buildcon face Forest Rangers in an early kick-off in Ndola.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/