Nkwazi fly over Eagles

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Edwin Imboela

Lusaka

NKWAZI 1 EAGLES 0

ALTHOUGH Green Eagles have not featured in conversations regarding relegation, they are not entirely safe.

At 30 points, they are just three points above the relegation zone.

Things have not been pretty for Aggrey Chiyangi’s side this season, although as a consolation they are far better than champions Nkana. But at the rate things are going, they should be getting worried.

“The only worry is not scoring,” Chiyangi said. “If we start scoring, everything will change.”

A first-half strike from Eric Chomba ensured Nkwazi collected three points at Eagles’ expense.

Eagles may be in much danger than Chiyangi can admit, especially considering that their form has dwindled and have only won once in the last five matches.

Maybin Kalengo had the task to put Eagles ahead as early as the seventh minute, but much to