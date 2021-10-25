Nkwazi fly into 2nd position

MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

NKWAZI 1 POWER 0

NKWAZI have sneaked into second position on the log with 15 points after beating Power Dynamos 1–0, benefiting from a White Mwanambaba own goal. Power coach Mwenya Chipepo recorded his first loss in Power colours to Zambia Police Service side Nkwazi, who benefited from a second-half howler. After a goalless first half, Bernard Kumwenda’s shot across goal in the 83rd minute was headed in by Mwanambaba, whose attempt to clear the ball resulted in an own goal.

Nkwazi were the busy side of the opening minutes, with Stephen Mutama hitting the ball on the target but Power had keeper Justin Kakunta to thank for the save. It was a Kakunta versus Mutama show and in the eighth minute the keeper again denied the dead ball specialist to keep the scoreline 0-0. Power could have broken the deadlock two minutes later, but skipper Godfrey Ngwenya's effort went off target. Mutama was a thorn in the Power flesh trying everything within his means to find an opener, but the visitors stood their ground to deny him. His goal-bound shot in the 68th minute was blocked after connecting a pride Mwansa pass. Nkwazi finally managed to