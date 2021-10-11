Nkwazi fly backwards

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

KPF 19 NKWAZI 7

ZAMBIA Police Service side Nkwazi were on Saturday downgraded to the President's League after losing to Kitwe Playing Fields in a rescheduled National Rugby League Week Nine affair at Spoilers Den in Kitwe. Heading into this fixture, Nkwazi needed victory to guarantee their safety but it was not to be after rejuvenated KPF outplayed them. The Policemen join Green Buffaloes on a journey to the President's League (formerly B League) from the Top Eight League. Buffaloes pulled out of the league in the first half of the season. Nkwazi finished the season with 16 points behind Diggers. The Tresford Kabeya-coached side would have leapfrogged Diggers had they conquered and survived relegation. 'Spoilers' KPF built on last weekend's 18-7 victory over Mufulira Leopards to overcome the visitors. The home side crossed the whitewash three times courtesy of John Salu, Mulenga Mwila and Zimbabwean duo of Tatenda Kasarota and Ackim Dick. Mulenga Mila and Dick converted two tries apiece to ensure KPF moved to 30 points and maintained grip on fourth position. KPF have a game in hand against Leopards. Nkwazi scored a try through Tony Summertone which Butemwa Koloko converted. LUSAKA 5 LEOPARDS 18 Second-placed Leopards ended their two-match winless run after