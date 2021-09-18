Nkwazi face Buffaloes in Lusaka derby

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THERE were a couple of upsets on match day one in the league such as Buildcon beating Green Eagles in Choma and Konkola Blades silencing Power Dynamos in Chililabombwe. So, what does match day two hold? The new season is still in its formative stage, but those who know the nature of league football will tell you that now is the time to get enough points that will prove vital towards the end of the campaign. You expect a lot of changes on the table, especially when the big boys start coming to life but for now, it is time for others to position themselves for a strong finish. Already, there is an unfamiliar face on the summit with Nkwazi leading the pack after their opening win against Nkana in Kitwe last Sunday.The police outfit will today be engaged in a Service derby when they take on Green Buffaloes, who endured a drawing start to their campaign last week.

Nkwazi coach Denis Makinka has set his sight at accumulating a minimum of 65 points this season and it is winning matches like this that will help him reach that mark. Against Nkana, his team benefited from CLICK TO READ MORE