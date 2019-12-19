Nkwazi, Dynamos happy to share crumbs

ROBINSON KUNDA, Edwin Imboela Stadium

Lusaka

NKWAZI 0 DYNAMOS 0

LUSAKA Dynamos failed to utilise their numerical advantage when they were held to a goalless stalemate by 10-man Nkwazi in a rescheduled Week 11 match at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka yesterday.

Nkwazi were reduced to 10 men when Mufulira referee Joseph Kalunga sent Stephen Mutama to an early shower for a crude tackle on Dynamos skipper Sydney Kalumba on 41 minutes.

However, the home side still managed to snatch a draw CLICK TO READ MORE