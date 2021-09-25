Nkombo tells councils to intensify clean-ups

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WITH the rainy season around the corner, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has directed local authorities countrywide to intensify implementation of the Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign to prevent the outbreak of disease. Last week, Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo warned of a possible cholera outbreak in the coming rainy season. Mr Nkombo is concerned that some councils have slowed down the implementation of the Keep Zambia Clean and Healthy Campaign activities due to a surge in coronavirus cases. He said the new dawn administration wants to continue with the concept of the campaign. "The monthly cleaning activities carried out during the last week of every month are meant to sensitise members of the public that everyone is involved in