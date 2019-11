STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

MAZABUKA Central Member of Parliament (MP) Gary Nkombo (UPND) has been suspended for 10 days for gross misconduct and disrespecting First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala.

Making a ruling yesterday following a complaint by Goverment Chief Whip Brian Mundubile recently, Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini suspended Mr Nkombo effective yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/