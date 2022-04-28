Nkombo apologises to ‘Kachasu’ distiller

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo has apologised to the woman he induced to drink a local spirit called Kachasu together with her two children for illegally distilling the harmful liquor. "I am very sorry and I seek forgiveness from this family and the nation. I have searched my soul, my action was excessive and out of emotion," Mr Nkombo told a press briefing at his office yesterday. The woman, Kalina Lungu, 42, together with her two children John, 26, and Melisa, 21, of Garden Township, met Mr Nkombo at his office and accepted the minister's apology. Various stakeholders condemned Mr Nkombo for forcing Ms Lungu and her children to drink the illicit spirit. Human Rights Commission chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said forcing Ms Lungu and her two children to take Kachasu amounted to degrading treatment. Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said the persons whom the minister caused