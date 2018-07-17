Nkombo, 52 others allowed to cure defects

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has ordered United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo and 52 others to rectify their affidavit in a matter a Lusaka resident, Richard Mumba, sued them for shunning President Edgar Lungu’s address to Parliament last year.

Judge Enock Mulembe ruled that in default to the amendments, their answer and amended affidavit will be struck out and dismissed.

In a ruling delivered on July 13, 2018, Judge Mulembe, however, agreed with the submissions of the 53 legislators that the defects observed in their amended affidavit and amended answer, are curable.

He has since allowed the MPs to rectify defects in their affidavit, stating that there is no justification to warrant the complete striking out and dismissal of the amended answer and amended affidavit