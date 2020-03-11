Nkole raises flag over provincial elections

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka and MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidential aspiring candidate Joseph Nkole has raised concerns over what he believes is violation of the FAZ constitution and lack of independence in the electoral process at the ongoing provincial elections.

In a letter dated March 9, 2020 addressed to the FAZ elections committee chairman, Nkole has raised, among other issues, the presence of the FAZ secretariat and vice-president Rix Mweemba in the provincial elections, as well as the absence of regional rules and regulations