Nkhoma is Lusaka Golf Club boss

ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

CORPORATE guru Noel Nkhoma was on Friday evening overwhelmingly elected Lusaka Golf Club president after defeating his only rival, Faustin Kabwe.

It was a run-away victory for Nkhoma, who amassed 103 votes against veteran golfer Kabwe, who managed 76.

Speaking in an interview after the elections, Nkhoma promised to deliver on his campaign promises, which include ensuring the $110 million infrastructure development programme becomes a reality.

“Basically, what is important is push ahead with the project that we started when I was a captain. We also have to grow the membership of the club,” he said.

Nkhoma said his other focus is to ensure the club starts hosting major events like the European Tour once the infrastructure development programme is completed.