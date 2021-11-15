Nkandu urges FAZ to double up

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu has implored the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive to raise their game and ensure that Zambia qualifiers for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations.

Nkandu says it is painful to note that Mauritania, whom Zambia easily beat on Saturday, will be competing at the 2022 Cameroon Africa Cup when Zambia has failed to qualify. Zambia on Saturday beat Mauritania 4-0 in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier at Lusaka’s National Heroes Stadium – thanks to Fashion Sakala’s hat-trick, with Patson Daka contributing the other goal. “It is painful because teams like Mauritania whom we are beating 4-0 surely are going to the Africa Cup and we can’t find ourselves there. Indeed, it is very painful. To some extent, you can even agree with some people because CLICK TO READ MORE