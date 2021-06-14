Nkandu Luo: What she is made of

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

SHE is assertive to the point of being misunderstood to be defiant, and her appointment by President Edgar Lungu as his running mate in the August 12 elections put her critics in overdrive.

But Professor Nkandu Luo, who is set to become Zambia’s second female Vice-President if the Patriotic Front wins the next election, seems unbothered by her critics.

She learnt quite early in her life how to deal with her critics.

When she was a little girl, she recalls, her grandmother usually narrated to her the analogy of two mango trees.

“Every time you were upset because somebody said something ugly about you, she would always sit you down and give that analogy,” says Prof Luo.

Her grandmother would ask: “If you have two mango trees – one full of fruit and the other without fruit – which one are people going to throw stones at?”

The little girl always knew the answer to her grandmother's question, and she has kept it ever since as one of